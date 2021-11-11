Left Menu

Police operation results in seizure of drugs; nine arrested

“This major crackdown on class A drugs and money laundering has today made our streets safer,” Poto Williams said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-11-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 12:01 IST
Police operation results in seizure of drugs; nine arrested
“This major crackdown on class A drugs and money laundering has today made our streets safer,” Poto Williams said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A significant Police operation has resulted in the seizure of more than 50 kilograms of cocaine, nine individuals arrested, and $300,000 in cash, cocaine and cryptocurrency wallets seized, Police Minister Poto Williams says.

"This major crackdown on class A drugs and money laundering has today made our streets safer," Poto Williams said.

"This Government has made it very clear – we will not tolerate gangs and organised crime. We have put a record number of Police on the frontline with a specific focus on organised crime. This Government's record investment in Police will include 700 additional organised crime investigators.

"New Zealanders have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities. This crackdown will go a long way to making New Zealanders safer by tackling the sale and supply of illicit drugs and serious money laundering activities that cause so much harm in our communities.

"Operation Mist has seen 70 New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs staff supported by Police and Customs international liaison networks, working with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Colombian National Police, the Spanish Customs Service, and the Cook Island Customs Service. The Operation is a testament to the hard work of Police officers and the relationships they have built with their international colleagues.

"This Government recognises the harm caused by gangs and organised crime in our communities and that is why we've undertaken significant cross-government work to respond to local, national, and transnational organised crime.

"This includes the Transnational Organised Crime (TNOC) Strategy and the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme. The TNOC Strategy focuses primarily on the supply and international context of organised crime, while ROCC is focused on addressing social drivers of gang membership and reducing demand for illicit drugs. Together, they form a comprehensive approach to address the full spectrum of organised crime," Poto Williams said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021