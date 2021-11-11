Left Menu

NZ PM Ardern says APEC taking steps to wean industry off fossil fuel subsidies

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 12:25 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Trade grouping APEC has taken steps to wean regional industries off fossil fuel subsidies, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an opening address at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday.

Ardern also said APEC leaders had rejected protectionism amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

