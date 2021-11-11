NZ PM Ardern says APEC taking steps to wean industry off fossil fuel subsidies
Trade grouping APEC has taken steps to wean regional industries off fossil fuel subsidies, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an opening address at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday.
Ardern also said APEC leaders had rejected protectionism amid the COVID-19 crisis.
