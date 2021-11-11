Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 313 cr seized from 3 persons in Gujarat

PTI | Khambhalia | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:12 IST
Drugs worth Rs 313 cr seized from 3 persons in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized heroin and methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 313.25 crore from three persons in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district over the last two days, officials said on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the seized drugs originated from Pakistan and were smuggled into Gujarat via the sea route, they said.

A forensic analysis has established that 47 packets seized from two persons during a raid on Wednesday contained 45 kg of heroin worth Rs 225 crore, officials said. Prior to it, the police on Tuesday nabbed one Sajjad Ghosi, a resident of Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, from a guest house in Khambhalia town following a tip-off, and recovered 19 packets containing 11.483 kg of heroin and 6.168 kg of methamphetamine collectively worth Rs 88.25 crore, a senior police official said.

Ghosi told the police that he had taken the delivery of the drugs from two brothers- Salim Kara and Ali Kara, he said. The police then raided the residence of Kara brothers in Salaya coastal town of the district on Wednesday and seized 47 packets containing an unknown substance.

''Following tests, it was established that the 47 packets contained 45 kg of heroin worth Rs 225 crore in the international market,'' Devbhumi Dwarka's Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

A primary investigation revealed that Ghosi in the past served a jail sentence in a murder case and Salim Kara had been arrested in cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, fake currency and the Arms Act, the district police said in a release.

Ghosi, a vegetable vendor from Mumbra area in Thane, had come to Khambhalia a few days back to take the delivery of drugs.

A preliminary investigation also revealed that the seized drugs originated from Pakistan and were smuggled into Gujarat via the sea route by the Kara brothers, a senior police official said.

Following the drugs seizure, the three persons were arrested, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021