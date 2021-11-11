Left Menu

10 killed in truck-autorickshaw collision while returning from Chhath Puja celebration in Assam

Ten people, including four women and two children, were killed in a head-on collision between a cement-laden truck and an autorickshaw while returning from Chhath Puja celebrations in Assams Karimganj district on Thursday, police said.The accident took place on the Assam-Tripura highway at Baithakhal in Patharkandi area of the district.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:32 IST
10 killed in truck-autorickshaw collision while returning from Chhath Puja celebration in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people, including four women and two children, were killed in a head-on collision between a cement-laden truck and an autorickshaw while returning from Chhath Puja celebrations in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on the Assam-Tripura highway at Baithakhal in Patharkandi area of the district. Nine autorickshaw passengers died on the spot, while one later succumbed to the injuries at a hospital, a police officer said.

The autorickshaw driver died in the accident while the truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Irate locals blocked the highway and demanded the immediate arrest of the driver. A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot. The deceased, all residents of Longai tea garden in Patharkandi, have been identified as Duja Bai Panika, Shalu Bai Panika, Gaurab Das Panika, Lalan Goswami, Sambhu Das Panika, Puja Gaur, Dev Gaur, Mangali Karmakar, Topu Karmakar and the autorickshaw driver Sonuri.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

He also directed the district administration to extend all possible help to the family members of the deceased in their hour of grief, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021