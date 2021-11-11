Left Menu

Two injured in firing in Adityapur

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons including a girl were injured when unidentified miscreants opened fire on a man, who was returning home after offering obeisance to rising Sun-god on the occasion of Chhat puja in Adityapur industrial township of Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

''We have detained a couple of suspects for interrogation in this regard'', Officer-in-Charge of Adityapur police station, Alok Kumar Dubey said.

The man Vicky Nandi, a supplier of construction materials such as sand and bricks, was returning home after worshipping the rising Sun-god on the concluding day of four-day long Chhath puja when around four miscreants opened fire as soon as he was about to board his car, the police officer said.

Vicky as well as a girl, who was just passing by at the time of the incident, sustained splinter injuries in the attack, he said, adding that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were released following the first-aid treatment.

Asked about reports that the miscreants have also hurled bombs in the incident, the officer said the police was investigating the matter.

About the motive behind the attack, the police officer said though the exact cause was yet to be established personal enmity was a suspected reason behind the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

