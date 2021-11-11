Left Menu

Russian nuclear-capable bombers rehearse bombing runs in Belarus training exercise

11-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Russian Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers rehearsed bombing runs in a training exercise in Belarus on Thursday amid tensions over a migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said.

It was the second day running that Russia has sent strategic bomber planes to overfly Belarus in a show of support for its close ally Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a "hybrid attack" by pushing migrants across the border into Poland.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

