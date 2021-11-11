Left Menu

ITBP seizes many firearms, explosive components, naxal literature from Chhattisgarh in joint operation

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh police on Thursday morning recovered many firearms, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components and Naxal literature from a thickly forested area in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:46 IST
Visuals of joint search operation by ITBP (Photo/ITBP). Image Credit: ANI
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh police on Thursday morning recovered many firearms, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components and Naxal literature from a thickly forested area in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region. ITBP's 38th Battalion carried out the operation along with Chhattisgarh Police based on some specific input, the force said.

The whole operation was coordinated by Sector Headquarters of the ITBP and the troops deployed at Bortalav Company Operating Base of the force were given the task. "In a joint search operation, the 38th Battalion ITBP along with Chhattisgarh Police coordinated by Sector Headquarters ITBP Bengaluru recovered many firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the Jungles of Budhanchapar, Bortalav Company Operating Base, Rajnandgaon this morning," the ITBP said.

The ITBP is deployed in Chhattisgarh since 2009. Presently, ITBP's eight Battalions are deployed in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Narayanpur, and Kondagaon districts. From 2015 onwards, ITBP was deployed in two more Naxal-infested states-- Narayanpur and Kondagaon.

Besides its anti-Naxal operations, the ITBP is also doing efforts to take the youth in mainstream and provide skill enhancement as well as sports training. The force is also learning the local 'Halbi' language to make proper communication with locals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

