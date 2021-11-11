Engage security guards round the clock to ensure safety of inmates: Delhi govt to shelter homes

The Women and Child Development Department of Delhi has issued a security advisory for child care institutions and shelter homes for women after ''a number of deficiencies'' were found during surprise visits by officials.

In the advisory issued earlier this month to superintendents of homes and institutions, the department said that a security guard must be deployed round the clock to ensure safety of inmates and employees.

''A number of surprise visits have been conducted by various officers of the department in various institution/homes. During these visits, a number of deficiencies were found by the officers of the department,'' the note said.

It also directed them to collect information and take necessary action to prevent any individual/organised crime or harmful activities among the inmates of the institutions.

''All security guards/supervisor should wear uniform and identity card of each security guards/supervisor should be hanged in neck,'' the note said.

The note also said that razor or barbed wire should not be broken and if broken should be repaired immediately.

The advisory also said that duty roster of security guards and supervisors should be maintained by name and duty point assigned to him so that the responsibility can be fixed in case of any lapse.

It also said that sorting and trimming of trees situated near the boundary wall should be done time to time.

''Emergency alarm system should be available in working condition at each home/institutions. One staff should be available in CCTV Control Room 24 hours so that the proper monitoring can be done. Mock drill exercise should be done on routine basis,'' it added.

