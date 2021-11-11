Left Menu

36-year-old property dealer found dead in Delhi's Chhattarpur

The body of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found inside a house in south Delhis Chhattarpur on Thursday morning, police said. Sejwal came to the flat around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police said, adding that there were other people with him and they were partying.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:52 IST
36-year-old property dealer found dead in Delhi's Chhattarpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found inside a house in south Delhi's Chhattarpur on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Sejwal of Lado Sarai. He was a property dealer, they said. The police said they received a call around 4:45 am from a woman who said Sejwal had shot himself on the fourth floor of the Rajpur JMD Estate building in Chhattarpur. Sejwal came to the flat around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police said, adding that there were other people with him and they were partying. "Sejwal was found dead at the spot and a revolver was also found there. Forensic examination of the crime scene has been done.

We are investigating the matter from all angles," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mandava Harsha Vardhan said. The victim is survived by his wife and kids. There is a bullet injury mark on his head. No note has been recovered from the spot, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021