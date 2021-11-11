Left Menu

Three of family killed, buried in river bed in J'khand; four held

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:56 IST
Three members of a family, who went missing earlier this week, were found murdered and buried in a riverbed here, a senior police officer on Thursday, while also stating that a suspect who was picked up for questioning took the lid off the case. The victims, residents of Pondegair village in West Singhbhum district, were identified as Salem Danga (40), his wife Belani (40) and their 13-year-old daughter Rahil, the officer said.

Their bodies, with throats slit, were found buried in Koel Karo river bed on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up a local, Marx Danga, who, during interrogation, ''admitted that he and three others killed the couple and their daughter'', the senior officer said.

A raid was subsequently launched and the others allegedly involved in the murder were held.

According to a relative of the Danga family, the couple has two more daughters, who were away at their maternal aunt's place when the incident occurred.

The exact cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but the incident seems to be a fallout of personal enmity, the police officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

