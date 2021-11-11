Left Menu

Russia's Aeroflot responds to sanctions report, denies flying migrants to Belarus

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Thursday denied any involvement in organising mass transportation of migrants to Belarus, responding to a news report that it could face EU sanctions over the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border. "The information about Aeroflot's participation or assistance in the organisation of mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is untrue," the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:02 IST
Russia's Aeroflot responds to sanctions report, denies flying migrants to Belarus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Thursday denied any involvement in organizing mass transportation of migrants to Belarus, responding to a news report that it could face EU sanctions over the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"The information about Aeroflot's participation or assistance in the organization of mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is untrue," the company said in a statement. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the EU was discussing targeting Aeroflot as part of a new sanctions package.

Aeroflot shares were down 1.5% by 0922 GMT. "Information about the threat of imposing sanctions may have a material negative impact on the operating and financial activities of the company, and its capitalization," the airline said.

"Aeroflot intends to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders in all possible legal ways, including the right to defend the interests of the company in court."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021