New CEO of NSO spyware firm quits, citing U.S. blacklist, Israeli media say
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The new CEO of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.
Isaac Benbenisti assumed the top role two weeks ago. NSO Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Commerce Department
- Israeli
- NSO Group
- Williams
Advertisement