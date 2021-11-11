China's Communist Party passes resolution on party history, achievements
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:48 IST
- Country:
- China
China's ruling Communist Party approved a resolution on the party's history and achievements, the official Xinhua news agency reported, a measure seen as further consolidating President Xi Jinping's authority.
The resolution culminated the sixth plenum of the central committee, a group of some 370 party members that chooses its new leaders every five years, that had been meeting since Monday behind closed doors in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- central committee
- Communist Party
- Beijing
- Xinhua news agency
- Xi Jinping's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-China issues plan to hit carbon emission peak before 2030
Texans' McNair apologizes for use of phrase 'China virus'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Short-term yields leap with inflation, China tech drops
Soccer-China's Hebei FC cease operations, seeking new investor
China stocks fall as coal firms slump; Hong Kong down