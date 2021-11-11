Left Menu

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:52 IST
Former Maoist gunned down in J'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A former member of the CPI (Maoist) was shot dead by unidentified men at a village here on Thursday as he was on his way home from a river ghat, where he had gone to observe Chhath puja rituals, a senior police officer said.

Six men on three motorcycles gunned down Kedar Thakur at Kolgay village in Keredari police station area around 6.30 am, said Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe.

The assailants are suspected to be active members of the banned outfit.

According to Chouthe, the victim, who was in 40s, had distanced himself from all Maoist-related operations, after having served his time in Hazaribag Central Jail for criminal activities.

A search operation has been launched in the district, the SP said, adding that Thakur's body has been sent for post-mortem.

