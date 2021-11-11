Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:55 IST
Encounter breaks out between security personnel, militants in J&K's Kulgam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, the official said, adding that the exchange of fire is going on.

Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

