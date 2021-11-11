Mali says it may ask Russia for 'help' given current security situation

Mali may ask Russia for "help" given its current security situation, Mali's foreign minister said on Thursday during a trip to Moscow.

"We are now in such a difficult situation that we may turn to our friend (Russia) for help," minister Abdoulaye Diop told a news conference in French through a Russian interpreter. "The very existence of the Malian state is under threat."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)