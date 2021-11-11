HC asks authorities to respond to married couple’s plea for registration of marriage

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought Delhi government's reply on a plea by a couple, who got married 40 years ago but are unable to get their marriage registered online as the software is not accepting their application for being underage at the time of marriage in 1981.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the authorities and the SDM of Alipur and District Magistrate of North West Delhi to respond to the petition, which seeks to register the couple's marriage, within two weeks and listed the matter for December 23.

The plea said the couple approached the SDM, Alipur for registering their marriage with all relevant documents but it could not be done as the software did not accept their application for the reason that the man was below 21 years and woman was below the age of 18 years, at the time of their marriage on May 28, 1981.

Advocate J S Mann, representing the couple, said they fulfil all the conditions for registration of marriage as prescribed under the law as they have completed the age of 21 years at the time of registration and their marriage was conducted in May 1981 as per Hindu vedic rites and ceremonies.

It said since the date of their marriage, they are running their family life as husband and wife and they have four children.

The plea said the authorities have neither rectified the software nor registered the couple's marriage so far by any other mode, which is unjust, arbitrary and illegal, being violative of their fundamental rights and non-compliance of the law.

