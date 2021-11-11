7 involved in cow slaughtering arrested in Ghaziabad

Seven people were arrested here on Thursday over their alleged involvement in cow slaughtering, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a godown in Behta Hazipur area and the accused were arrested following an encounter with the police, they said.

The accused have been identified as Mustkeem, Salman, Monu, Intzar, Nazim, Asif and Boler. Two other men -- Bhoora and Danish -- managed to escape, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

The officer said the accused gang opened fire at the police team during the raid which was retaliated by the security personnel.

All the seven accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs, he said.

Police seized remains of three slaughtered cows, seven countrymade pistols, seven empty cartridges, five cleaver knives and two axes from the accused.

Police are scrutinising the accused's previous criminal record.

"Samples of the slaughtered cows have been sent for testing and the carcasses have been disposed off under the supervision of a veterinary doctor," SSP Kumar added.

