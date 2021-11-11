EU ministers could approve Belarus sanctions on Monday, diplomat says
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:44 IST
European Union foreign ministers may give the green light for a fifth Belarus sanctions package at their meeting on Monday in Brussels, a diplomat said on Thursday, adding the package could include further listings of individuals and companies.
"The work at the fifth sanctions package is in full swing," the diplomat said. "If all goes well, the foreign ministers could give the green light on Monday."
