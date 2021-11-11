Left Menu

MP: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor in Ujjain

A special court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in Madhya Pradeshs Ujjain district.The Special POCSO court on Monday awarded the sentence to Rahul Fularia on the basis of DNA tests after the 15-year-old victim did not cooperate with the prosecution.Additional Sessions Judge Dr Aarti Shukla Pandey said The courts should not only notice the rights of the accused, but the interest of the victim and the society at large. A balance should be struck between the seriousness of the crime and the punishment.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:45 IST
MP: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor in Ujjain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

The Special POCSO court on Monday awarded the sentence to Rahul Fularia on the basis of DNA tests after the 15-year-old victim did not cooperate with the prosecution.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Aarti Shukla Pandey said "The courts should not only notice the rights of the accused but the interest of the victim and the society at large." A balance should be struck between the seriousness of the crime and the punishment. Inadequate punishment will hugely harm the victim and the society, the judge said, while handing down 20 years RI to the convict and imposing a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

On January 6, 2020, the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police stating that the girl had gone missing while she had gone to drop her grandson at school, prosecution deputy director Saket Vyas said.

Following a probe, the police zeroed in on the accused, a resident of Shajapur. The victim during the course of trial backtracked from her statement to the police against the accused and did not cooperate, the prosecution said. A DNA test was conducted on both the victim and the accused, and it was proven that the girl was a minor. The accused was convicted of offenses under section 376 (3) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021