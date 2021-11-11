7 held for cow slaughtering after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

Seven people allegedly involved in cow slaughtering were arrested after an exchange of fire in which they were injured, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a godown in Behta Hazipur in Loni and the accused were arrested following the encounter with the police, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the gang opened fire at the police team during the raid which was retaliated by the security personnel.

All the seven accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs, he said.

The accused have been identified as Mustkeem, Salman, Monu, Intzar, Nazim, Asif and Boler. Two other men -- Bhoora and Danish -- managed to escape, Kumar said.

Police seized remains of three slaughtered cows, seven countrymade pistols, seven empty cartridges, five cleavers and two axes from the accused.

Police are scrutinising the accused's previous criminal record.

"Samples of the slaughtered cows have been sent for testing and the carcasses disposed off under the supervision of a veterinary doctor," SSP Kumar added.

