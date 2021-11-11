Left Menu

Pune Cantonment police take custody of NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

On Thursday, the Cantonment police stations senior inspector Ashok Kadam said, We have arrested Gosavi in the case registered with our police station and he was produced before the court.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Pune Cantonment police have taken the custody of Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness, in a 2020 cheating case, an official said on Thursday.

Gosavi was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody in another 2018 cheating case registered against him at the Faraskhana police station in Maharashtra's Pune city, for allegedly duping one Chinmay Deshmukh to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by promising him a job in the hotel industry in Malaysia.

The case registered in the Cantonment police station pertains to Gosavi allegedly cheating three people to the tune of Rs 4 lakh under the pretext of providing them jobs in Malaysia in 2020. He was booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official earlier said.

Officials of the Cantonment police station on Tuesday moved an application before the court seeking Gosavi's custody, which was allowed by the court. On Thursday, the Cantonment police station's senior inspector Ashok Kadam said, ''We have arrested Gosavi in the case registered with our police station and he was produced before the court. He has been remanded to the police custody till November 17.'' Earlier, another cheating case was also lodged against Gosavi at Wanwadi police station in the city.

Gosavi's photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the cruise drugs case on October 3. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

