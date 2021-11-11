Left Menu

Maha: Cops foil man's suicide bid in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:21 IST
Maha: Cops foil man's suicide bid in Jalna
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Alert policemen saved a man from committing suicide in Bhokardan town of Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when a resident in the area alerted the police about a man attempting hang himself from a tree in Shivshankarwadi, inspector Prashant Mahajan said.

The police immediately swung into action and got in touch with the man over his mobile phone and tried to counsel him, while a team reached the spot, he said.

The man had decided to take the extreme step, as he was under stress due to domestic problems, the official said, adding that the man was sent back to his family after counselling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021