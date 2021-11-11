Maha: Cops foil man's suicide bid in Jalna

Alert policemen saved a man from committing suicide in Bhokardan town of Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when a resident in the area alerted the police about a man attempting hang himself from a tree in Shivshankarwadi, inspector Prashant Mahajan said.

The police immediately swung into action and got in touch with the man over his mobile phone and tried to counsel him, while a team reached the spot, he said.

The man had decided to take the extreme step, as he was under stress due to domestic problems, the official said, adding that the man was sent back to his family after counselling.

