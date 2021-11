Russia shrugs off French concerns over potential military contractor deal with Mali

Russia on Thursday dismissed French concerns about a potential deal between Mali and Russian private military contractors and said it planned to continue supplying Mali with weapons, military hardware and ammunition. Diplomatic and security sources told Reuters earlier this year that Mali's military junta was close to recruiting Russia's Wagner Group, a group of private military contractors. France launched a diplomatic drive to thwart that.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Thursday after talks in Moscow with his Malian counterpart that it was up to Mali to choose its own defence arrangements. Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told a joint news conference that Mali had not signed a contract with Russian private military contractors but was free to make its own choices about partners and defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)