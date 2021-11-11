UP ATS nabs 2 for sending illegal immigrants abroad on fake identity

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has arrested two people allegedly involved in bringing Bangladeshis to India and sending them abroad on fake Indian documents.

The ATS said that it has so far arrested four people, including three Bangladeshi nationals who were nabbed on Oct 27 from Chandauli's Deen Dayal Railway station, in connection with the crime.

The fresh arrests were made on Wednesday through a tip off.

Arrested separately by two units, the persons were identified as Samir Mandal, who was held from West Bengal's 24 Pargana, and Vikram Singh, a resident of Hoshiyarpur in Punjab, who was apprehended from UP’s Ghaziabad, the ATS said in a statement.

Mithun Mandal (23) and three other Bangladeshi-origin men identified as Shaon Ahmed (25), Momin-ur Islam (24), and Mehndi Hasan (23) were arrested by the force earlier. The latter three had forged their identities, and at the time of their arrest had been living under the names of Pintu Das, Romi Pal and Baapi Roy, respectively, it said.

According to the ATS, the gang illegally brought people from Myanmar and Bangladesh and would get them Indian identification such as passport, Aadhaar, and PAN on the basis of forged documents.

They would then adopt Hindu names and would fly abroad on the basis of forged Indian identity, with the gang getting money in exchange for its work, it said.

During interrogation, Samir Mandal told ATS that a Bangladeshi national named Syed, who had got citizenship of South Africa through same means, had got the gang in touch with many more Bangladeshi nationals, who were willing to go abroad by forging their identity.

The ATS has taken the two accused in remand and is trying to elicit more information about their network, it said.

