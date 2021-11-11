Left Menu

Ukraine to deploy troops, helicopters to guard Belarus border

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:52 IST
Ukraine will deploy another 8,500 troops and police officers, and 15 helicopters, to guard its border with Belarus aiming to prevent possible attempts by migrants to breach the frontier, the Ukrainian interior minister said on Thursday.

Denys Monastyrskiy said the unit would include 3,000 border guard servicemen, 3,500 servicemen of the National Guard and 2,000 police officers.

"Aviation (from) the interior ministry will also be on duty, in particular 15 helicopters, which will ensure mobility and, if necessary, will transfer our forces to the border," he said.

