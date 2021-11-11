Ukraine to deploy troops, helicopters to guard Belarus border

Ukraine will deploy another 8,500 troops and police officers, and 15 helicopters, to guard its border with Belarus aiming to prevent possible attempts by migrants to breach the frontier, the Ukrainian interior minister said on Thursday.

Denys Monastyrskiy said the unit would include 3,000 border guard servicemen, 3,500 servicemen of the National Guard and 2,000 police officers.

"Aviation (from) the interior ministry will also be on duty, in particular 15 helicopters, which will ensure mobility and, if necessary, will transfer our forces to the border," he said.

