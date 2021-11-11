Left Menu

Body of bar association employee found in Tis Hazari Court chamber: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:53 IST
The body of a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, they said.

Police received the information and reached the spot. The deceased was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The deceased was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic, the DCP said, adding that the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

There was no external injury marks on the body, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

