ADVISORY--Alert on Putin's phone call with Belarus' Lukashenko withdrawn
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:53 IST
Alert about Russian President Vladimir Putin's phone call with Belarus' Lukashenko, citing TASS, has been withdrawn after TASS withdrew its report, saying it was issued in error due to technical failure.
