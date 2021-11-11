Left Menu

Woman police officer in TN rescues crematorium worker

She was assisted in her effort by two other local men.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:54 IST
Woman police officer in TN rescues crematorium worker
  • Country:
  • India

A woman police officer carrying a worker from a crematorium here who fainted amid heavy rains went viral in the social media on Thursday.

The woman officer in the video could be seen lifting a lean man from the wet floor of a crematorium premises and carried him on her shoulder to the street and rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw.

The man in the footage is said to be a crematorium worker and he had reportedly fainted amid heavy rains. She was assisted in her effort by two other local men. The exact location and the timing of the incident could not be ascertained immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021