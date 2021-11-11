Woman police officer in TN rescues crematorium worker

A woman police officer carrying a worker from a crematorium here who fainted amid heavy rains went viral in the social media on Thursday.

The woman officer in the video could be seen lifting a lean man from the wet floor of a crematorium premises and carried him on her shoulder to the street and rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw.

The man in the footage is said to be a crematorium worker and he had reportedly fainted amid heavy rains. She was assisted in her effort by two other local men. The exact location and the timing of the incident could not be ascertained immediately.

