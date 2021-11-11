Left Menu

Chhattisgarh DGP shifted; senior IPS oficer Juneja named acting police chief

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:59 IST
Chhattisgarh DGP shifted; senior IPS oficer Juneja named acting police chief
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden move, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday appointed Ashok Juneja, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as acting Director General of Police (DGP), replacing the incumbent D M Awasthi.

As per an order issued by the Home Department, Awasthi, a 1986-batch IPS officer serving as the DGP since December 19, 2018, has been appointed as Director General of the State Police Academy in Raipur.

Juneja, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of anti-Naxal operations/state intelligence branch (SIB) and holding the additional charge of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and Special Task Force (STF), has been made acting DGP till further orders, the order said.

Juneja will continue to hold the existing portfolios till further orders, it said.

The reshuffle took place two days after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a review meeting and expressed displeasure over ''slow'' progress of various works in the home department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021