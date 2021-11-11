Chhattisgarh DGP shifted; senior IPS oficer Juneja named acting police chief

In a sudden move, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday appointed Ashok Juneja, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as acting Director General of Police (DGP), replacing the incumbent D M Awasthi.

As per an order issued by the Home Department, Awasthi, a 1986-batch IPS officer serving as the DGP since December 19, 2018, has been appointed as Director General of the State Police Academy in Raipur.

Juneja, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of anti-Naxal operations/state intelligence branch (SIB) and holding the additional charge of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and Special Task Force (STF), has been made acting DGP till further orders, the order said.

Juneja will continue to hold the existing portfolios till further orders, it said.

The reshuffle took place two days after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a review meeting and expressed displeasure over ''slow'' progress of various works in the home department.

