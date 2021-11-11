Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar man sentenced to 12 years for raping teenage girl in 2016

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Special POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 12 years’ imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl five years back.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Zahid, the convict, after holding him guilty under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to POCSO lawyer Manmohan Verma, the girl was abducted by Zahid on July 19, 2016 from her village in the district and taken to Delhi where she was kept in a room and raped. Besides Zahid, police had booked two other persons on the complaint of the victim’s family then. The other two accused, both juvenile, are facing a trial in the Juvenile Court.

