China's Xi expected to invite Biden to Beijing Winter Olympics- CNBC

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to invite his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February next year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Xi is likely to extend his personal invitation to Biden when the two leaders meet during a virtual summit, expected to be held as soon as next week, according to the report.
