Drug smuggler arrested with 400 gram smack in Haryana’s Jind

11-11-2021
A Punjab-based drug smuggler was arrested in Haryana’s Jind district and 400 gram of smack was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused is a notorious drug smuggler against whom nine cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), the Arms Act, robbery and kidnapping are registered in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Police identified him as Pritam Ram alias Jhamkka, a resident of Patran tehsil in Patiala district of Haryana.

The estimated cost of the seized smack is nearly Rs 20 lakh, the police said.

Following a secret input, the accused was arrested on Thursday at a naka near Dhamtan Sahib bus stand in Jind when he was coming from Punjab to supply the contraband, they said.

Primary probe revealed that the seized smack was to be supplied in the Narwana area of the district, police said.

A case has been registered against Ram and further probe is underway, they added.

