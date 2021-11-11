Left Menu

Troika Plus group seeking ways to ease access to banks in Afghanistan

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-11-2021
The so-called Troika Plus group on Afghanistan said on Thursday it acknowledged deep concern about the serious liquidity problems facing the country and would seek ways to ease access to "legitimate banking services". Officials from Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States met in Islamabad and in a joint statement said they were seriously concerned by the risk of a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and a fresh refugee crisis.

They called on the Taliban to implement "moderate and prudent policies", ensure the rights of women and girls and prevent the use of its territory for militant attacks.

