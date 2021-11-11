Left Menu

Delhi court directs top cop to register case against police officials for fraud

A Delhi court has directed the Police Commissioner to take legal action and register a case against police officials for allegedly committing fraud by filing two distinct sets of charge sheets in a rape case, calling it a classic case of abuse of power by the police.Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao came down heavily on the police after noting that the charge sheet that has been filed in the court and supplied to the counsel of the accused is different from the one with the prosecutor and the complainants counsel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:39 IST
Delhi court directs top cop to register case against police officials for fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has directed the Police Commissioner to take legal action and register a case against police officials for allegedly committing fraud by filing two distinct sets of charge sheets in a rape case, calling it a “classic case of abuse of power by the police”.

Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao came down heavily on the police after noting that the charge sheet that has been filed in the court and supplied to the counsel of the accused is different from the one with the prosecutor and the complainant's counsel. “Both the charge sheets bear the signatures of the IO/SHO/ACP and both bear the date June 1, 2021. Material facts have been omitted in the charge sheet which has been filed in the court and which was supplied to the accused viz-a-viz those available with the Additional Public Prosecutor and the complainant,” the judge noted. The judge said that filing two district sets of charge sheets amounts to perjury, cheating, and interference with the justice dispensation process. “It is treachery of the highest order,” he said. “The conduct of IO/SHO/ACP is perfidious and is reprehensible. Fraud has been played upon the court and this is a classic case of abuse of power by the police. Moreover, the police officials have prejudiced the right of the accused to a fair trial,” he said. The judge, in an order dated November 8, further rebuked the police by saying that there cannot be any bigger fraud committed upon the court and there cannot be a more prejudicial act than the one committed in the case. “Let the copy of the order be sent to Commissioner of Police who is directed to initiate appropriate inquiry/legal action, register an appropriate case under appropriate provision of IPC against IO/SHO/ACP for committing fraud upon the court,” the court said.

Furthermore, the judge noted that there were other lapses in the case which were also grave and serious and appear to be intentional. The court summoned the DCP, IO, ACP, and SHO Jamia Nagar on the next date of hearing. During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar also told the court that he had brought several lapses to the notice of the Police Commissioner but they appeared to have fallen on deaf ears. The case relates to the alleged rape and kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl. According to the charge sheet, the accused kept her in captivity for six days and raped her multiple times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021