Left Menu

Assam to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive to achieve 100 pc administration of first dose by month-end

With an aim to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Assam government is set to launch a new vaccination campaign from November 22 to 27 for those yet to get vaccinated.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:49 IST
Assam to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive to achieve 100 pc administration of first dose by month-end
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Assam government is set to launch a new vaccination campaign from November 22 to 27 for those yet to get vaccinated. "First dose vaccination is around 94-95 per cent (completed). We'll complete the first dose this month... and go from village to village to verify whether 100 per cent vaccination has been done," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"If we complete the first dose this month, we will complete the second dose in February," he added. Under this drive, vaccination will take place at every polling booth in the state and every booth would be headed by a gazetted officer. These officers will visit households under the purview of their respective booths to ensure everyone is at least vaccinated with their first dose.

Assam Ministers, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will supervise the drive. As per the officials, after the completion of the drive, for the next two days (November 28-29) paperwork will be done, and the certificates will be issued.

After the drive, the names of those left to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be uploaded on the website for the district officials to follow. For the next three months, the state will work to attain the completion of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, over 2.03 crore (2,03,60,763) people in Assam have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the second dose has been administered to over 91 lakh (91,31,540) people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021