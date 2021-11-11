Cattle smuggling: Cal HC rejects bail plea of prime accused

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected the bail prayer of Enamul Haque – the alleged ‘kingpin’ of a trans-border cattle-smuggling ring.

Haque was arrested by the CBI, which is investigating the case, on November 6 last year for his alleged role in running a syndicate that transports cattle via the India-Bangladesh border, and for illegal transactions with officials of the BSF and Customs.

The court rejected Haque's bail prayer upon hearing lawyers representing him and the CBI.

Praying for his bail, the petitioner's lawyers submitted that there has been no allegation of Haque influencing any witness and that there is no likelihood of early conclusion of the proceedings. Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastoor, representing the CBI, submitted that the petitioner formed an organised syndicate for cattle smuggling in Murshidabad along with other accused named in the FIR, including a former BSF commandant.

He claimed that the petitioner had also given crores of rupees to persons belonging to political parties and the local administration.

Dastoor, assisted by counsel Phiroze Edulji, submitted that Haque is a very powerful person who can influence witnesses if set free on bail.

Hearing both the parties, a division bench comprising justices Bivas Pattanayak and Arijit Banerjee said that it was prima facie found from statements of witnesses and available material that the petitioner formed a syndicate in Murshidabad for cattle smuggling through the international border of India and Bangladesh.

Dismissing the petition for bail, the bench observed that the ''possibility of this petitioner influencing the witnesses in the trial cannot be ruled out''. PTI AMR RMS RMS

