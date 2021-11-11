Maha: Four held for stealing equipment worth over Rs 55 lakh from godown

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing equipment worth Rs 55.55 lakh from a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. Electric motors and other equipment were stolen from a godown at Narpoli in 2020 and an offense under sections 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC were registered at the time, senior inspector Anil Deshmukh of Thane police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Crime Unit I on Tuesday traced and arrested Rakesh Udayraj Benvanshi (37), Jakiullah Samiullah Shaikh (45), Ramchandra Kamlaprasad Shukla (32) and Narendrakumar Jatashankar Gupta alias Lala (32), the official said. The accused had stolen 210 electric metres, 177 gearboxes, six drives (VFD), and a tempo, he said, adding that further probe is underway to see the accused were involved in similar thefts.

