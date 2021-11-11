Nearly Rs 5.5 cr worth of pseudoephedrine bound for Oz seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): A total of 14.2 kg of pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance costing nearly Rs 5.5 crore, concealed in photo frames was seized here on Thursday, police said.

Acting on intelligence that certain narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) are being concealed in parcels destined to Australia through an international courier agency at Begumpet, the Hyderabad police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation, began investigation. The officials found the two parcels containing photo frames and other products. On examination of the frames, a plastic cover was found containing white powder-like substance sandwiched between the two layers of the frame. The substance tested positive for pseudoephedrine, said a press release from the Hyderabad police. Twenty-two such frames were found and they contained 14.2 kg of pseudoephedrine, it said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignments were booked using fake Aadhar card having Hyderabad address by two persons, possibly from Tamil Nadu. Further investigations are under way, the police said. In another case, a B Tech final year student and two others were taken into custody here today for allegedly selling banned psychotropic drug methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) pills, also known as ecstasy/molly, the police said. The police said they seized 110 pills worth Rs 3 lakh from the trio. The accused used to buy the pills for Rs 1,500 each and sell it at Rs 2,500 and above. The trio bought the drugs and distributed them through mobile apps, the police added.

