Left Menu

Vice-Prez Naidu asks governors to oversee implementation of Centre's initiatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:23 IST
Vice-Prez Naidu asks governors to oversee implementation of Centre's initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged governors of states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories to be proactive in overseeing the implementation of the Central government's programmes and in mobilising people for nation-building initiatives.

Addressing a conference of governors and lieutenant governors here, he urged them to ''monitor and guide'' the initiatives launched by the Central government inspired by the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath -- Sabka Prayas' to ensure the nation's progress with effective public participation.

Naidu shared with the participants his thoughts and concerns over a range of issues, including environmental protection, promotion of entrepreneurship among farmers, healthcare for all, and promotion of constitutional values and ethics in public life.

Referring to the vast experience of governors in public life, the vice-president stressed that they have an important role in shaping policies and their execution, ensuring effective utilisation of scarce resources and ensuring probity and ethics in public life.

''Governors and Lt. Governors should function not only as a constitutional authority but with the moral authority of an elder statesman,'' Naidu underlined, adding they should pioneer environmental protection, preserve culture and nature for a better future.

The vice-president urged the governors and L-Gs to ensure that governance and public life are marked by strict adherence to the philosophy and provision of the Constitution.

He also called for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy, especially laying greater emphasis on education through mother tongue.

Amid growing concerns over climate change, Naidu urged the governors to promote a people's movement for climate-friendly actions such as plantation of trees, water conservation, environment-friendly construction, waste management, among others.

Lauding India's efforts in administering over 100 crore anti-Covid vaccines, the vice-president asked the governors to ensure tracking and doing the needful to overcome vaccine hesitancy. He also called for lifestyle changes for healthy living and ensuring access for all to healthcare facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021