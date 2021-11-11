Left Menu

Maha: Three held for attacking, robbing man of Rs 5 lakh in Washim

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of Rs 5 lakh in Washim district of Maharashtra, an official said. The accused had allegedly lured the victim with the promise of providing half a kg of gold for Rs 5 lakh, said Bachchan Singh, superintendent of police Washim.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:24 IST
Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of Rs 5 lakh in Washim district of Maharashtra, an official said. The accused had allegedly lured the victim with the promise of providing half a kg of gold for Rs 5 lakh, said Bachchan Singh, superintendent of police Washim. When the victim reached a spot to make the transaction on Wednesday, the accused attacked him and fled with the money, he said. Based on a complaint, the police conducted a probe and nabbed the trio and recovered Rs 4.47 lakh, the official said. The local crime branch is investigating further to see if the accused had been involved in similar crimes in the past, he added.

