All households in Kargil should have tap connections by Aug 15 next year: Ladakh admi

The Ladakh administration on Thursday called for completion of all functional household tap connections in Kargil district of the Union territory by Independence Day next year.

The directions were passed by Commissioner/Secretary (Public Works Department) Ajeet Kumar Sahu to officers at a meeting to review the status of ongoing works under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Ladakh.

Sahu directed the officers concerned to ensure all household tap connections in all villages of the district are completed by August 15, 2022 without fail.

He also stressed on strict adherence to quality and quantity parameters to create tangible assets on ground.

The officers apprised the secretary about the status of on-site progress in all villages, schools, anganwadi centres and panchayat ghars in Kargil district in terms of construction of service reservoirs, main lines, distribution networks, procurement of materials and other related aspects.

Sahu further instructed officials to install the connections preferably inside homes or even in the house compound if it is not possible in the house, providing a future scope to extend the connection to the house.

He stressed the engineers to ensure that all the work being executed must be ready for the winter and tap water should be provided to houses throughout the cold season.

The secretary also asked the officers and implementation support agency to ensure involvement and participation of the community in execution and monitoring of JJM works.

