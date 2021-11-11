Left Menu

Raymond withdraws petition against Vijaypat Singhania's autobiography

Raymond Ltd on Thursday withdrew its contempt petition before the Bombay High Court over the release of industrialist Vijaypat Singhanias autobiography An Incomplete Life. Vijaypat Singhania had surreptitiously released the book on October 31 in violation of the Thane courts order, it alleged. A single judge passed an order restraining sale, circulation and distribution of the book.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:43 IST
Raymond withdraws petition against Vijaypat Singhania's autobiography
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Ltd on Thursday withdrew its contempt petition before the Bombay High Court over the release of industrialist Vijaypat Singhania's autobiography ''An Incomplete Life''. Raymond's lawyers said they were withdrawing the petition as they wanted to file a fresh plea before the Thane district court.

Justice Madhav Jamdar then dismissed the petition as withdrawn with liberty to move an appropriate court. Singhania, 83, former chairperson of the Raymond group, is embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged son Gautam Singhania and the Raymond company over the release of the book.

In 2019, Raymond Ltd and its chairman Gautam Singhania filed suits in the Thane sessions court and a civil court in Mumbai, seeking injunctions against the book claiming that its contents were defamatory.

In April 2019, the Thane court granted an injunction against the release of the book.

Last week the company urged the high court to restrain the publishers, Macmillan Publishers Pvt Ltd, from distributing, selling or making available the book. Vijaypat Singhania had surreptitiously released the book on October 31 in violation of the Thane court's order, it alleged. A single judge passed an order restraining sale, circulation and distribution of the book. But a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja on Wednesday set aside the order, saying the lower court's order was misinterpreted. PTI AVI KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021