Raymond withdraws petition against Vijaypat Singhania's autobiography

Raymond Ltd on Thursday withdrew its contempt petition before the Bombay High Court over the release of industrialist Vijaypat Singhania's autobiography ''An Incomplete Life''. Raymond's lawyers said they were withdrawing the petition as they wanted to file a fresh plea before the Thane district court.

Justice Madhav Jamdar then dismissed the petition as withdrawn with liberty to move an appropriate court. Singhania, 83, former chairperson of the Raymond group, is embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged son Gautam Singhania and the Raymond company over the release of the book.

In 2019, Raymond Ltd and its chairman Gautam Singhania filed suits in the Thane sessions court and a civil court in Mumbai, seeking injunctions against the book claiming that its contents were defamatory.

In April 2019, the Thane court granted an injunction against the release of the book.

Last week the company urged the high court to restrain the publishers, Macmillan Publishers Pvt Ltd, from distributing, selling or making available the book. Vijaypat Singhania had surreptitiously released the book on October 31 in violation of the Thane court's order, it alleged. A single judge passed an order restraining sale, circulation and distribution of the book. But a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja on Wednesday set aside the order, saying the lower court's order was misinterpreted. PTI AVI KRK KRK

