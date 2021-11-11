Paris rulebook could still be completed at COP26 - EU's Timmermans

The rulebook for implementing the 2015 Paris climate agreement could still be completed at COP26 in Glagow this week, European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

"I think we still could complete the Paris rulebook. It will allow us to start delivering on what was agreed six years ago in a way that is transparent for everyone and accountable for everyone," he told reporters.

