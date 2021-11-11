Left Menu

Rs 22 lakh looted from grain merchant cashier in UP

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:54 IST
  • India

Four armed motorcycle-borne men on Thursday allegedly looted about Rs 22 lakh from the cashier of a grain merchant here, police said.

The incident took place when the cashier came out of a bank in crowded Dhanipur grain market in Mahua Khera, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani rushed to the spot after the incident.

Police said several persons have been picked up for questioning.

A probe is on into the matter, they added.

