Left Menu

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:55 IST
Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkey rejects efforts to "portray it as part of the problem" in the migrant crisis along the Poland-Belarus border, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey, host to some 4 million mainly Syrian migrants, has been accused of contributing to the migrant flow toward Belarus' borders. The European Union has accused Minsk of encouraging the migrants to come to its territory then pushing them to cross to Poland and other neighbouring countries.

"We reject efforts to portray Turkey, which is not a party to this issue, as part of the problem," the ministry said in a statement, adding Ankara viwed the targeting of its flag-carrier Turkish Airlines over the matter as "intentional".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021