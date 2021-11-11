Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: Belarus' "power play with people" must have consequences

"Lukashenko is making an inhumane power play with people," said Scholz, who is set to become the country's next chancellor. Germany must lend its support to EU member states affected by the crisis and ensure that the migrants trapped between the Polish-Belarusian border receive humanitarian aid, Scholz said.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's use of migrants to put pressure on the European Union must be countered with all strength. "Lukashenko is making an inhumane power play with people," said Scholz, who is set to become the country's next chancellor.

Germany must lend its support to EU member states affected by the crisis and ensure that the migrants trapped between the Polish-Belarusian border receive humanitarian aid, Scholz said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its territory then pushing thousands of them to cross into Poland and other neighbouring EU states in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Minsk.

