Jailed Georgian ex-president ends hunger strike - RIA cites lawyer

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:00 IST
Jailed Georgian former president Mikheil Saakashvili has decided to end his hunger strike after more than five weeks, the RIA news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday.

Saakashvili was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning to Georgia to try to rally the opposition on the eve of local elections, in what he described as a mission to save the country.

He faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abusing his office during his 2004-2013 presidency, charges he rejects as politically motivated.

