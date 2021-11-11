Hezbollah chief rejects calls for resignation of minister who sparked Gulf row
11-11-2021
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday rejected calls for the resignation of a Lebanese minister whose comments sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab countries who withdrew their envoys to Lebanon.
In his first comments on the matter, Nasrallah said Saudi Arabia's reaction to critical comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led war in Yemen were "very exaggerated".
Nasrallah said Kordahi's comments were "calm and objective".
