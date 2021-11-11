Thieves rip open ATM in Rajasthan's Barmer, flee with Rs 10 lakh
- Country:
- India
Unidentified thieves broke open an ATM in Rajasthan's Barmer district and decamped with Rs 9.94 lakh, police said on Thursday.
The ATM, targeted on Wednesday night, belongs to the State Bank of India, they said.
A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by a cashier of the bank on Thursday morning, Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Nathu Singh said.
He said a police team and forensic experts inspected the spot.
Efforts are being made to identify the thieves with the help of CCTV footage of the kiosk, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Bank of India
- Station House
- Dhorimanna
- Rajasthan
- Barmer
- Nathu Singh
- CCTV
- kiosk
ALSO READ
RPSC RAS 2021 exam: No internet in Jaipur, parts of Rajasthan till 1:30 pm today
Rajasthan school teacher sacked for 'celebrating' Pak victory over India in T20 game
Constable dies, SHO injured as police jeep falls off bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
FIR against Rajasthan school teacher for celebratory post on Pakistan's cricket victory against India
Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary to quit the government