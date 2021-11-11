Thieves rip open ATM in Rajasthan's Barmer, flee with Rs 10 lakh

Unidentified thieves broke open an ATM in Rajasthan's Barmer district and decamped with Rs 9.94 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The ATM, targeted on Wednesday night, belongs to the State Bank of India, they said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by a cashier of the bank on Thursday morning, Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Nathu Singh said.

He said a police team and forensic experts inspected the spot.

Efforts are being made to identify the thieves with the help of CCTV footage of the kiosk, the SHO said.

